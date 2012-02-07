The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early deals, outperforming weaker showings by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Low & Bonar gains 6.9 percent after the supplier of yarn, fabric, and fibre reports better-than-expected full-year pretax profit, boosted by new product sales and a higher contribution from emerging markets.

Peel Hunt says a favourable raw material environment and yarns cost savings underpin forecasts for 2012, and it repeats a "buy" rating and 62 pence target price on Low & Bonar.

Wolfson Micro sheds 5.6 percent as the chipmaker forecasts first-quarter revenue below market expectations as its reports a fourth-quarter operating loss which widened to $7.2 million from $1 million a year ago, with revenue down by a fifth to $36.9 million.

