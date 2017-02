Shares in Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group rise 2.3 percent and British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon gains 2.8 percent, on the back of upgrades by Morgan Stanley, traders say.

Morgan Stanley lifts its recommendation on both companies to "overweight" from "equalweight" on valuation grounds, as it sees risks to volumes and fund flow receding as the macro outlook improves, traders say.

Morgan Stanley says markets have further to go -- FTSE 100 is up 5.7 percent in 2012 -- providing Greece finds a resolution to its debt talks.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.reuters.com@reuters.net