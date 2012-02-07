Shares in TalkTalk jump 10.7 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as the broadband provider ups its full year profit guidance and says it is confident it would return to growth in the first half of 2012, prompting Daniel Stewart & Company to raise its target prices for the stock.

TalkTalk raises its full-year 2012 earnings per share guidance by 6 percent to 17.0-17.5 pence, helped by moving more customers on to its own network, cost savings and increasing the average revenue per user (ARPU) to 25.3 pounds.

As a result, Daniel Stewart & Co. ups its EPS forecast for TalkTalk to 17.3 pence from 15.3 pence for 2012, and to 18.4 pence from 17.5 pence for 2013, leading it to hike its target price for the stock to 230 pence from 218 pence.

"We see strong evidence at Talk Talk of cost-control in a UK consumer environment that, for example, BSkyB recently characterised as "tough" (H1 results), and on this basis the opportunity to further augment ARPU through the launch of a competitive online TV offering," Daniel Stewart says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

