Shares in Xstrata are the among the biggest fallers on Britain's FTSE 100 index, shedding 2.9 percent after commodities trader Glencore secures a $41 billion all-share deal to buy the 66 percent of the miner it does not already own at a lower premium than some had expected.

Glencore will issue 2.8 new shares for each Xstrata share, a 15.2 percent premium to its share price last Wednesday, below the 20 percent premium some analysts had expected.

"One of the rationales for investing in Xstrata over the last decade is that it has been able to execute M&A deals and turn assets to considerable uplift to valuation to its portfolio," says Charles Cooper, an analyst at Oriel Securities.

"(The merger) doesn't stop M&As from happening but it does change whether or not any deal would mean anything for the bottom line," Cooper adds.

Glencore shares fall 1.2 percent versus a 1.8 percent fall for the mining index.

