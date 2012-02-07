The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent by midday, outperforming falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps, off 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

MCB Finance Group jumps 19.8 percent as the consumer finance company, focused on retail customers in Finland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, posts a leap in 2011 pre-tax profits to 3.7 million euros, up from 0.6 million euros in 2010, and says it will seek to expand to additional markets and segments in 2012.

Aminex drops 37 percent as the oil explorer says its Ntorya-1 exploration well in Tanzania, which is now at a depth of 2,500 metres, had not encountered targeted sandstone intervals at the prognosed depths between 1,800 and 1,900 metres. ID:nWLA2517]

