Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent, staffing group Adecco , and advertising group Publicis feature among the most shorted stocks across Europe, according to Data Explorers, a London-based research firm which tracks short interest in equities.

The percentage of shares outstanding on loan for Alcatel-Lucent is 10.5 percent, 11.2 percent for Adecco and 10 percent for Publicis, figures from Data Explorers showed.

Defence group Finmeccanica, automaker Fiat and GPS maker Tomtom are also in the cross-hairs of short sellers, with respectively 9.9 percent, 9.7 percent and 8.2 percent of their shares outstanding on loan.

This compares with an average of 2.9 percent for France's CAC 40 index.

Investors who sell a stock short seek to profit from falling prices by borrowing the shares and then selling them in the hope of buying them back at a lower price, cashing in the difference.

