Shares Alfa Laval are down around 8 percent after the Swedish engineering group posts fourth-quarter orders and margins well below expectations, hit by a slump in shipbuilding and customer caution in the face of the euro zone debt crisis.

"Alfa Laval's Q4 was surprisingly weak, both on orders and margins," Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier says in a research note.

Order intake at the group, whose marine business swelled with the acquisition of Danish Aalborg Industries last year, rose to 6.8 billion crowns ($1 billion) from 6.4 billion a year ago, well below a forecast for 7.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

The slowdown and lower capacity utilisation also bit into Alfa's core profit margin which unexpectedly fell to 17.0 percent from 18.6 percent a year ago, its lowest level in nearly five years, and well short of the 18.8 percent seen by analysts.

