Equity investors can reduce risk by diversifying beyond their home country, but investors in government bonds increase risk by doing this, says Credit Suisse.

In its 13th annual year book, Credit Suisse looks at returns on asset classes over the last 100 years.

It finds that, across a range of developed markets between 1972 and 2011, equity investors reduced their risk by 20 percent by holding the world index rather than by sticking with purely domestic investment. However, bond investors increased their risk by 35 percent by doing so.

"For equities, diversification benefits outweigh added currency risk," Credit Suisse says.

"For bonds, currency risk outweighs global diversification benefits."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net