European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with investor sentiment worldwide affected as Greek leaders face crunch talks to secure a fresh bailout package and avoid a messy default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.5 percent at 1,069.82 points, compared with the day's low of 1,066.98.

Drugs heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline, down 1.9 percent, is among companies lower after results failed to meet forecasts.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.1 and 0.2 percent in early trading.

