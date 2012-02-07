Shares in Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, soar 14 percent to 3-1/2-month highs, adding to Monday's gains of 6 percent, as market players expect a planned cash call coupled with a cleaner balance sheet will attract new major shareholders and boost the lender's capital.

A steep 2011 loss posted by the lender on Friday includes a writedown of Greek debt and provisions for bad loans amid Portugal's own debt crisis and economic recession, which the market took as a sign of more reality and transparency on the books. BCP is also planning to replace its board at a shareholder assembly on Feb. 28.

"I think the valuation is caused by the market's belief that a new age is beginning for BCP, with the new board and capital reinforcement," Gualter Pacheco of Go Bulling brokers says.

Another trader adds: "The bank cleaned up its balance sheet and gave clear signals that it will solve its capital issues. Today's move is pure market buying. Some investors think it's worth buying now because BCP is finally getting into shape to lure new shareholders."

BCP shares are outperforming other banks in Lisbon, which are up around 5 percent. The broader PSI20 stock index is up 1.2 percent.

