Stock index futures point to a higher open on Europe's major bourses following gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default.

At 0713 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.5-0.6 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM AB Q4

MARINE HARVEST ASA Q4

MOBISTAR SA Q4

NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Q4

POHJOLA PANKKI OYJ Q4

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP ASA Q4

SYNGENTA AG FINAL

TELENOR ASA Q4

SANOFI SA FINAL

HEXAGON AB Q4

INTERNATIONAL POWER PLC PRELIM

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC FINAL

SKANSKA AB Q4

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S FINAL

AB INDUSTRIVARDEN Q4

H LUNDBECK A/S FINAL

MAPFRE SA Q4

NEXANS SA Q4

STATOIL ASA Q4

STORA ENSO OYJ Q4

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT COMPANY SA FINAL

BHP BILLITON PLC INTERIM

ELAN CORPORATION PLC Q4

TRYG A/S Q4

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Apartment Investment and Management Co

Q4 Akamai Technologies Inc

Q4 Cincinnati Financial Corp

Q3 2012 Computer Sciences Corp

Q2 2012 CISCO Systems Inc

Q4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Q4 Coventry Health Care Inc

Q4 CVS Caremark Corp.

Q4 Equifax Inc

Q4 FMC Corp

Q4 IntercontinentalExchange Inc

Q4 Kimco Realty Corp

Q4 Moody's Corp.

Q2 2012 News Corp

Q4 O'Reilly Automotive Inc

Q4 Prologis

Q4 Prudential Financial Inc

Q4 Reynolds American Inc

Q3 2012 Ralph Lauren Corp

Q4 Sprint Nextel Corp.

Q4 Time Warner Inc

Q1 2012 Visa Inc

Q1 2012 Whole Foods Market Inc

Q4 Wyndham Worldwide Corp e

