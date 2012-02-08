Shares in Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar drop 9 percent to their lowest point since September 2003 after the group says its 2012 profits will be lower than in 2011, leading to broker downgrades.

"We have lowered our rating to 'reduce' from 'hold' and have lowered our target price by 25 percent after the announcement," said Bank Degroof analyst Siddy Jobe, "so we think the share price reaction is justified."

Mobistar's shares are are the worst performers on the STOXX 600 Europe Telecoms Index, which trades unchanged.

