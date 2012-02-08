Shares in Reckitt Benckiser add 2.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index up 0.2 percent, as the consumer goods group's full-year results beat market expectations.

The company, which makes Cillit Bang cleaning products and Air Wick air fresheners, posts fourth-quarter earnings of 74.2 pence a share compared with a company-compiled forecast of 71.3 pence and a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S estimate of 71.8 pence.

"It is perhaps too soon to say "Reckitts is back" but the Q4 results did look somewhat like the Reckitts of old ... with a nice beat vs. consensus (and our) expectations across the board," Bernstein Research says in a note.

The broker says that Reckitt's core organic growth of +5 percent was much stronger than expected, with perhaps most noteworthy being the recovery in Fabric Care, which was well ahead of its expectations.

"Few more details are available for 2012 and we need to wait for the strategy presentation. However, ahead of the presentation we believe investors should react positively to the strong Q4 in the hope that it "proves" that Q2 2011 was indeed the nadir in terms of Core," Bernstein adds, repeating its "outperform" rating and 4,100 pence price target on Reckitt.

