The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, in line with the FTSE 250 index, while the blue chips rise 0.3 percent.

Travel group Thomas Cook climbs 5.8 percent after saying it has managed to hold on to market share despite tough trading conditions, rebuffing comments from TUI Travel indicating it is benefiting from its rival's difficulties.

Mothercare adds 3.6 percent after the mother and baby products retailer says Simon Calver, head of Amazon Inc's LOVEFiLM International unit, will become its chief executive at the end of April.

