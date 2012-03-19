Investment banking earnings this quarter are likely to bounce back from weak trading in the second half of last year, but still look set to be down 15-20 percent from the strong start to 2011, analysts at Barclays Capital say.

Investment banking earnings this year should be up about 3 percent from 2011, but that will be largely thanks to year-ago comparisons improving as the year progresses. Credit and asset-backed business areas have started the year stronger, but equities and advisory are still weak, BarCap says in a note.

The analysts say in Europe, the earnings potential for UBS and Credit Suisse has fallen sharply and may require "further changes to capital plans and business models". Deutsche Bank appears more robust and may benefit as rivals retreat, they say.

BarCap increases its price target on Deutsche Bank to 47 euros from 36, raises UBS to 12 Swiss francs from 9 and lifts Credit Suisse to 22 francs from 19. It increases its price target on BNP Paribas to 48 euros from 39 and SocGen to 29 euros from 19.

The European banking sector is down 0.8 percent at 0820 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall on the broad FTSE Eurofirst 300.

Reuters messaging rm://steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net