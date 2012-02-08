LONDON Feb 8 Euro zone banks are likely to take 680 billion euros ($900 billion) of ultra-cheap, 3-year cash being offered by the European Central Bank at the end of this month, according to a poll of investors by Goldman Sachs.

That would top the 489 billion euros taken in a first offer in December, and is above the 400 billion expected by a Reuters poll of money market traders on Monday.

The offer of cheap funding has helped cut euro zone government borrowing costs, reopened funding markets for banks and cheered bank sector investors, even though some say it has just papered over deep cracks.

The 680 billion euro estimate was the average of 343 investors polled by Goldman. The average expectation of 15 banks also polled was for demand of 562 billion euros, the bank says.

"Our poll indicates that the ECB's efforts to reduce the stigma related to its facilities have been successful. Investors perceive high take-up to be positive for bank share prices," Goldman says in a note.

($1 = 0.7552 euros)