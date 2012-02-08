Shares in International Power down 3.5 percent, the top fallers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE, after the company says achieving its 2013 earnings target could prove challenging following a drop in hydro generation prices in Brazil.

"We expect the ... comments will disappoint the market slightly today, especially as the shares have risen 7-8 percent since Jan. 20," Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou says.

The company, which reported EBITDA of 4.3 billion euros for 2011, said getting the extra 1 billion euros will be challenging in 2013, notes Anastasiou.

"An early guess is that there could be just 0.8-0.9 billion euros of growth achieved," says the analyst. "Instead of EBITDA of perhaps 5.3 billion euros in 2013, it could perhaps end up with 5.1-5.2 billion euros, ie 2-4 percent down, with similar downgrade on EPS (earnings per share)."

Anastasiou, however, says the company's prospects for 2012 are good, and adds that longer term, "the story remains sound."

