Shares in Cairn Energy shed 1.6 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, giving back some of the previous session's gains as JPMorgan Cazenove downgrades its rating for the oil explorer to "neutral" from "overweight" following the firm's recent special dividend payout.

"Although we acknowledge that the shares look extremely cheap relative to core NAV (net asset value), we struggle to see near term catalysts that could affect a material rerating, and as such downgrade our recommendation," JPMorgan adds, also cutting its target price for Cairn to 385 pence from 480 pence.

The broker says it appears that Cairn's drilling programme on Greenland is unlikely before mid 2013/14 at the earliest and it would rather wait and see how Cairn will use its cash and regenerate itself as a viable E&P (exploration and production) company before taking a more positive stance.

"We believe the eclectic asset mix, comprising a listed minority and cash, is a potential reason for the structural discount, which is likely to persist until higher impact reinvestment leads are presented," JPMorgan adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net