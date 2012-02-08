Shares in Portugal's three largest listed banks, Millennium bcp, Banco Espirito Santo and BPI, soar more than 15 percent, adding to two days of strong gains as investors hail cleaner balance sheets and expect greater profitability in the future.

BCP, BES and BPI all posted significant losses in 2011, incorporating debt writedowns and bad loan provisions from a deepening eurozone's debt crisis.

"The Portuguese banks' results in the last quarter of last year showed evidence of a deep effort to clean up balance sheets, prompting investors to buy shares in anticipation of improved profitability in the future," says Joao de Deus, trader at Dif Broker in Lisbon.

BCP shares are up around 20 percent, BES gains 16 percent and BPI rises 19 percent, outperforming the broader PSI20 stock index which is up 2.8 percent. The Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index is up 1.5 percent.

