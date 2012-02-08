Shares in Daily Mail & General Trust fall 4.2 percent after the British newspaper group reports a fall in advertising revenues at its national titles, and Peel Hunt downgrades its stance to "sell".

The company said overall revenue for the quarter rose by 2 percent on an underlying basis to 495 million pounds ($786 million), broadly in line with expectations.

"Advertising remains under pressure," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"The good news is that the consumer media activities seem to be stable in aggregate and that B2B remains resilient. However, this is captured in the current share price, which against our price target (409 pence) looks overvalued. We therefore move from Hold to Sell," the broker adds.

"January disappointing at first glance ... Shares may give up some of recent gains," Panmure Gordon says in a note, retaining its its "buy" stance on the stock.

Daily Mail shares are still up more than 10 percent in 2012.

