Shares in Commerzbank break a key resistance level as traders point to positive sentiment regarding a potential Greek bailout and strong results at its polish unit BRE Bank.

Shares in Germany's second-largest lender are up 8.8 percent at 2.12 euros, and above the stock's 200-day moving average.

"They easily took that hurdle," a German trader says, adding that the stock is supported by reports that the European Central Bank (ECB) has made key concessions over its holdings of Greece's bonds, which will smooth the path toward a new Greek bailout.

"This would mean that the reduction for banks would not be that severe, which is of course good news for the sector," the trader adds. Commerzbank shares are the third biggest gainers in the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index . Austrian peer Raiffeisen shares gain 4.7 percent.

"At the moment it is totally risk on, so investors buy high beta. Some of the highest beta are Commerzbank, Raiffeisen  The short term (players) are investing a lot into the banking sector," says Thomas Stoegner, banking analyst at Macquarie.

He adds that good results at Commerzbank unit BRE Bank also support Commerzbank shares. Fourth-quarter results at the Polish unit of German lender are better than expected, thanks to resilient demand for loans and stable margins.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

toni.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net