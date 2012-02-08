UK-listed Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Standard Chartered , Spain's Banco Santander and Germany's Deutsche Bank are best positioned to navigate a "wholesale funding drought" thanks to large liquidity buffers, Societe Generale says in a sector note.

The French bank argues the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) is "no miracle cure" to a marked drop in interbank lending, which is due to intensifying fears over sovereign debt and stricter capital requirement.

It estimates that redepositing LTRO proceeds with the ECB to cover liquidity shortfalls would reduce annual profits by 15 percent to 20 percent for the most exposed banks, such as Italy's UniCredit, Germany's Commerzbank and France's privately-owned lender, BPCE.

France's BNP Paribas and Spain's BBVA are also among those set to suffer in a period of anaemic interbank lending due to higher reliance on short-term wholesale funding, SocGen says.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepathomsonreuters.com@reuters.net