Shares in Homeserve drop 9.7 percent as the British home repair and insurance firm says, in a trading update, that a prolonged marketing delay would hit its customer numbers and renewal revenues harder than expected, prompting Espirito Santo Investment Bank to downgrade its rating to "neutral" from "buy".

Homeserve, which suspended UK telesales operations in October to review marketing techniques because of mis-selling fears and reopened thousands of customer complaints, says total customer numbers could fall 8 percent in 2012, down from its previous estimate of a 5 percent dip.

Espirito Santo says the Q3 update signals further slippage in outlook for UK customer figures which leads it to downgrade its 2013 earnings estimates by 7 percent and reduces its fair value to 335 pence from 285 pence.

"Disappointingly today's statement does not provide sufficient reassurance in the resilience of the business model, which we anticipated," the broker adds.

"The group's valuation rating has recovered some ground, yet after a bigger short-term decline in profit forecast and uncertainty still prevalent over the extent of maturity in the UK, it is hard to see how HomeServe will be able to justify further rating improvement, which we think is deserved longer term," Espirito Santo adds.

