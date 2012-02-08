The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent by midday, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 250 index, while the FTSE 100 index gains 0.2 percent.

Park Plaza Hotels firms 6.8 percent after the hotels operator says in a trading update that it anticipates that full year results will be ahead of its expectations, prompting Investec Securities to raise its target price for the stock to 320 pence from 293 pence.

Travel group Thomas Cook adds 5.8 percent after saying it has managed to hold on to market share despite tough trading conditions, rebuffing recent comments from TUI Travel indicating it is benefiting from its rival's difficulties.

