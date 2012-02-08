ZURICH Feb 8 Shares in banking software company Temenos slide after the company says it has agreed several key merger terms with larger UK rival Misys.

"We are certainly disappointed by then exchange ratio, which in our view is unlikely to properly reflect Temenos's intrinsic value given its attractive longer-term growth and margin profile," said Helvea analyst Stefan Gaechter in a note.

Shares in Temenos trade down 8.3 percent while Misys shares are also under pressure, trading 8 percent lower.

