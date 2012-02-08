European shares remain firm as Wall Street inches higher in early trade on investor optimism Greece will reach a deal on reforms needed to secure a fresh bailout and avoid a messy default.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.2 percent at 1,075.13 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index are flat to 0.1 percent higher.

Commerzbank, which has large exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, was the top mover, up 6.7 percent, on the back of the positive sentiment about Greece as well as strong results from its polish unit BRE Bank.

