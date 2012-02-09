Results from European companies so far have been fairly evenly split in terms of upwards and downwards surprises, but risks of 2012 earnings downgrades remain, Societe Generale says.

"Only three sectors - health care, technology and basic materials - managed to positively surprise (over 50 percent beat). Telecoms and consumer goods have disappointed the most," SocGen's analysts say.

"Disappointment is due in particular to raw material price volatility, price pressures, and also the beginning of a slowdown in emerging markets - especially China for some Capital Goods companies."

They list European fiscal austerity measures, the end of U.S. fiscal stimulus and uncertainty over the health of the Chinese economy as risk factors skewed towards downside earnings revisions.

The mixed earnings picture is highlighted by early stock moves, with DNB leading the FTSE Eurofirst 300 gainers board and ING top of the losers - both after reporting results.

