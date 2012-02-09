Shares in German carmaker Daimler jump 4.4 percent to a more-than 6-month high, the second-top riser in the broad FTSEurofirst 300, after publishing an optimistic outlook and hiking its dividend.

The stock is at the top of a 1.9 percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index. "The results are super, the dividend is high. Investors like this," a trader says. "The jump in the stock since the start of this year seems justified," he adds.

Daimler shares have risen 36 percent so far this year and are up more than 60 percent since end-November, when the shares hit a 31-month low.

Traders also cite Daimler's outlook as a driver for the stock.

"We view the release as slightly positive due to the relatively strong guidance and the higher dividend," another trader adds. Daimler expects flat operating profit in 2012, while revenue is expected to rise.

