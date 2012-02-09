Shares in Vodafone slip 0.1 percent, underperforming a 0.4-percent gain on Britain's FTSE 100 index, after the mobile operator posts third-quarter results slightly below forecasts, hurt by tough trading in Spain and Italy.

"Vodafone Q3 results make sobering reading," Liberum Capital says in a note.

"(This is) not because they're much of a surprise ... more because one has to pause to reflect on the fact that revenues, profits and FCF are all moving in the wrong direction (albeit at a slower rate than peers) and management believes conditions will "remain challenging"," the broker says.

Liberum considers Vodafone to be "the best of a bad bunch", repeating its "buy" rating on the company which it sees as "better value, better run and more shareholder friendly than most of the European telco incumbents", where it predominately has "sell" ratings.

Vodafone, which keeps its outlook for the year unchanged, says group organic service revenue from the provision of ongoing services to customers was up 0.9 percent, compared with an analyst forecast of 1.1 percent.

Trading volume in Vodafone was relatively robust, at 33.5 percent of its 90-day daily average by 0843 GMT compared to just 10.6 percent on the FTSE 100.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net