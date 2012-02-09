European shares inch higher, as strong corporate outlooks and promises of dividends from the likes of Daimler outweigh a mixed earnings picture in the banking sector.

By 0837 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 is up 0.3 percent at 1,074.26 points, edging back towards the previous day's six-month intra-day highs.

Investors also took heart from news that Greek politicians had agreed on most of the reforms demanded by international lenders. But with pensions remaining a sticking point, a bailout package needed to avoid a chaotic default is still far from in the bag.

