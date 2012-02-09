Shares in Diageo slip 0.7 percent following recent outperformance, after the world's biggest spirits group beats first-half earnings expectations but remains cautious on its outlook for 2012.

Diageo says half year underlying earnings were up 16 percent to 55.9 pence a share for July-December 2011, beating a company-compiled consensus of 54.8 pence and a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S forecast also of 54.8 pence. Its half year dividend rose 7 percent to 16.6 pence a share.

"While a near 20 percent outperformance of the FTSE 100 index over the last year provides room for profit taking, the group's position as a core portfolio holding is likely to remain steadfast," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says.

Diageo reached overbought levels on Monday, according to the relative strength index, but has since retreated 1.6 percent and is finding support around its 14-day moving average at about 1,432.21.

"We acknowledge that with the stock being at all-time high levels the short-term upside may be more limited but we believe the medium-term investment case remains solid," Shore Capital says in a note.

"Our view was that upgrades to full-year expectations were already being built into interim expectations and underlying sales and profit have exceeded expectations so we anticipate the market now increasing full-year expectations even taking into account management's statement on its cautious view on the consumer in 2012."

