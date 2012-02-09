Shares in IG Group fall 1.8 percent as Numis downgrades its recommendation on the British spread-betting firm to "hold" from "buy", cuts its target price to 536 pence from 615 pence and reduces it earnings forecasts on the back of falling volatility.

"With the VIX and FX volatility having fallen away recently we have modestly reduced our forecasts with pre-tax profit forecast down 2 percent this year and 7 percent next," Numis says in a note.

"Given the exceptional growth reported through the first half of the year IG has very tough data to match and we see the market focusing on this rather than the structural industry growth."

Valuation momentum and earnings per share estimates for IG Group are among the strongest in its peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. It trades on forward price earnings 12.1 times, compared with about 9.8 times on the FTSE 250.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net