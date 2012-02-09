Shares in BG Group climb 2.1 percent, one of the top risers on Britain's bluechip index, after the Brazil and Australia-focused oil and gas firm posts a forecast-beating jump in fourth-quarter profits and says it expects strong growth in production and earnings.

"With this outlook for strong organic production growth, continued LNG earnings upside, Brazilian reserves upside and heightened exploration activity we continue to recommend BG as a core holding in any energy portfolio," says Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint, noting that the firm's profit figure was flattered by a low tax rate.

BG is particularly confident on its LNG (liquefied natural gas) business after it benefited from strong demand in Asia, where the Japanese nuclear accident at Fukishima has helped prompt a shift to gas-fired power generation.

"These look like a solid set of results and whilst the outlook for the exploration and production segment is lower than we anticipated this should be offset by strong outlook for the LNG business," Oriel Securities analysts say.

To read more, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net