The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.4 percent, in line with the blue chips, while the midcaps advance 0.5 percent.

Enterprise Inns jumps nearly 11 percent as the debt-laden British pubs company sees sales rise and expects to receive 150-200 million pounds from selling some of its pubs in the current financial year.

McBride, Europe's biggest maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products, rises 2.5 percent after posting first-half results, which Panmure Gordon says meet expectations, with the broker lifting its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold", and hiking its target price to 150 pence from 130 pence.

"Given the positive underlying trends in revenues and progress being made on margins, we have increased confidence that McBride will be able to achieve our forecasts for 5 percent and 29 percent pretax profit growth in FY 2012 and FY 2013, respectively," the broker says in a note.

