Small banks are best placed to see their bottom line boosted by the ECB's LTRO liquidity injection, but for the broader sector the benefit of reduced risk is already priced in, Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note.

"LTRO-as-game-changer-for-sector-risk has played out in the share prices. Stock-picking is increasingly important," they say. "Banks with the smallest profit forecast for 2012/smallest banks will benefit most."

Deutsche estimates that a 5 billion euro ($6.6 billion) LTRO drawdown would boost profits by 75 million euros thanks to reduced funding costs - equal to around 1 to 3 percent of estimated 2012 profit at most banks.

"Helpful but not life-changing," Deutsche concludes, preferring instead to focus on banks with attractive earnings per share and tangible net asset value, such as Barclays Capital, Swedbank and Julius Baer .

ECB is due to dole out a second portion of cash at the end of the month.

