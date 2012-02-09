Shares in British Land shed 3.9 percent, falling back after recent solid gains, as the UK real estate investment trust reports third-quarter results which analysts say are in-line, but says it is cautious about its near-term prospects, particularly in retail.

Peel Hunt, which repeats its "hold" rating on the stock, says supermarkets are the sole positive within the firm's dominant retail portfolio, while London offices have minor positive valuation associated with vital pre-lets in Euston, Cheesegrater and Broadgate.

"This mixture is very reassuring particularly on dividend criteria, but BL's committed leverage constrains the medium term unless substantial realisations commence," the broker says.

Espirito Santo says British Land, which has led the large cap REITs higher this year with a 10-percent advance, may struggle to build on its rally given "declining visibility over capital growth".

Espirito Santo keeps its "buy" rating on the stock.

British Land reported a 0.3 percent rise in its net asset value to 593 pence per share in the three months to end December.

