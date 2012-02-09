The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in midsession trade, outpacing a 0.2 percent rise on the FTSE 100 and 0.3 percent gain on the FTSE 250.

Development Securities rises 4.9 percent as it announces, in a joint venture with Orion Land and Leisure, that it has secured outline planning consent for the 150 million pounds mixed-use redevelopment of Shepherd's Bush Market.

Regency Mines sheds 8.4 percent as it places more than 19 million shares at a price of 2.1 pence per share, the net proceeds of which will be applied towards exploration expenditures in Papua New Guinea and Australia, as well as for general working capital requirements.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net