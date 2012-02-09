Shares in Rolls-Royce shed 2.7 percent, ebbing away from all-time highs, after the British enginemaker's full-year results contain few surprises, with analysts pointing to profit-taking after a strong run.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, reports underlying 2011 pretax profit of 1.16 billion pounds ($1.83 billion), compared with a forecast for 1.15 billion.

"Figures look solid but not enough to make them break out, as they are at an all-time high," a trader said. Roll-Royce shares closed at their highest ever level -- 786.50 -- on Tuesday.

Edward Stacey, analyst at Espirito Santo, meanwhile says any disappointment after the results likely surrounds the Marine business, where Rolls-Royce said it was experiencing pricing pressure, words which analysts "hate to hear".

"Pricing pressure is one of those things that when you're in a negative pricing momentum environment, and the customers are beating you down all the time, and competitors get into it, you get into a vicious cycle," he says.

