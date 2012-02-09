Shares in security services group Securitas fall 9 percent to their lowest since early January after the Swedish company posts fourth-quarter earnings well below market expectations as costs for restructuring in its European home market squeezed margins.

Organic sales growth also slowed at the group, which has been struggling with contract losses in mainly France and Belgium amid fierce price competition.

"Once again a disappointing report with both organic sales and operating margin weaker than expected," Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said.

"I believe there is still a too large discrepancy between wages and prices. I was expecting that to be a bit more narrow. And that is my biggest concern looking into 2012, that Securitas will not be able to pass on wage increases to customers."

The group, which hires out security guards for venues such as airports and shopping centres around the world, reported fourth-quarter earnings before tax of 687 million crowns ($103.5 million) against a year-earlier 834 million, well below the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 850 million as well as the lowest estimate at 759 million.

For a full story, please double click

Reuters messaging rm://helena.soderpalm.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net