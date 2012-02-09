Shares in Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS fall as much as 3.9 percent, placing them among the top Milan blue-chip losers, as its 2012 guidance disappoints investors.

"The 2012 guidance is below expectations but 2011 results and 2014 targets are above. Clearly investors don't want to bet on the 2014 numbers after the shares rose sharply yesterday," a Milan-based analyst says.

Ansaldo STS, controlled by Finmeccanica, forecast a rise in sales and margins by 2014, but said new orders would fall this year compared to 2011 when the group was hit by a freeze of its Libyan contracts.

