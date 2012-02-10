European stock index futures point to a weaker start for equities after euro zone finance ministers set more conditions for Greece to secure a second bailout.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.6 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
BARCLAYS PLC PRELIM
ALCATEL LUCENT SA Q4
TOTAL SA Q4
MICHELIN SCA Q4
SSAB AB Q4
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA Q4
BOLIDEN AB Q4
COFINIMMO SA Q4
ASSA ABLOY AB Q4
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 FLIR Systems Inc
Q4 Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings
Q4 NYSE Euronext
Q4 PPL Corp
MACRO (GMT)
0700 DE CPI
0745 FR Current Account
0815 CH CPI
0900 IT Industrial Production
0930 GB PPI
1330 US International Trade
1455 US U. Mich Sentiment
1530 US ECRI Weekly
1900 US Fed Budget
