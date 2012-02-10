Investors should continue to buy risk assets on the dips, with equities set to extend their recent rally provided the euro zone situation does not spiral out of control and global economic growth remains on a recovery path, UBS says in a note.

It increases its allocation to energy in its recommended portfolio, with an emphasis on crude oil, as it expects oil prices to rise due to supply constraint and improved macroeconomic conditions.

By contrast, UBS trims its cash allocation and describes "safe" government bonds as expensive at current valuations.

