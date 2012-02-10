European shares fall in early trade after euro zone finance ministers imposed further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece, causing further anxiety among investors about the region's debt crisis.

Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.6 percent at 1,067.27 points. The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index , exposed to the euro zone's sovereign debt, is down 1.6 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net