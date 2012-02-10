Shares in Derichebourg drop 15 percent after the French recycling and airport services provider posts a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter sales to 810.5 million euros.

"Those are bad numbers but at the end of the day not that surprising and they don't speak for the rest of the year," Societe Generale analyst Jean-Baptiste Roussille says.

"The reasons why those numbers are low are a priori not structural reasons but reasons linked to this quarter," he says, adding that a delayed cold season affected airport services while the environment business slowed due to a reduction of metal stocks by steelworkers.

Derichebourg, which is the second-worst performer on the French CAC Mid and Small cap index, says it remains cautious in its short-term outlook.

