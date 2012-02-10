Shares in National Grid are the second-biggest faller on the FTSE 100 , down 2.3 percent, weighed by a JPMorgan downgrade of Britain's biggest energy distributor to "neutral" from "overweight", arguing regulatory uncertainty limits upside after the firm's recent strong stock performance.

"National Grid is the second best performing European utility over the last 12 months... due to its defensive attributes and increasing confidence in the near-term robustness of its balance sheet" JPMorgan says in a note.

"However, the outlook for 2012 is more challenging as 80 percent of its asset base, all of its UK regulated businesses and 40 percent of its US rate base, face regulatory reviews."

JPMorgan expects National Grid to have plenty of options to fund growth in Britain once the regualtory review is completed, including divestments, demergers, partial IPOs and investment from third-parties, with a rights issue or dividend cut "the least likely options" according to the bank.

