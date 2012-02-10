Goldman Sachs recommends UK asset managers over market structure companies as the latter segment is set to suffer from the consequences of continued bank deleveraging and tougher regulation.

Accordingly, the broker downgrades inter-dealer broker ICAP to "neutral" from "buy" - contributing to a 2.7 percent fall in the shares, which lie at the bottom of the FTSE 100 index - while it upgrades asset manager Schroders to "buy" from "neutral".

"Against a backdrop of continued bank deleveraging and restructuring, regulatory flux and declining volatility, we believe the outlook for market structure firms remains opaque," Goldman says in a note.

"The outlook for the European asset managers appears promising in comparison, with stabilizing markets, a recovery in asset flows and a benign regulatory backdrop all conducive to building confidence in the subsector's future earnings generation."

