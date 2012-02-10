European fourth-quarter earnings reports from the STOXX Europe 600 are finely balanced, with energy firms posting the biggest positive surprise so far and financials lagging expectations by the biggest margin, Thomson Reuters StarMine data to the Thursday close shows.

Thirty-eight percent of the 271 companies in the index due to report quarterly earnings have done so, with 51 percent of them beating or meeting expectations and 49 percent missing. The average beat was 6.6 percent.

Sectorally, however, there is a marked divergence, with financials broadly matching the headline ratio, but with an average miss of 20.6 percent; while slightly more energy firms beat or met forecasts, at an average beat of 53.8 percent.

On a year view, which bumps the number of firms covered up to 583, the beat/meet-to-miss ratio is 55 percent/45 percent, again with financials as the sector laggard.

In the FTSE 100, meanwhile, 27 percent of firms have so far reported full-year numbers, at a beat/meet-to-miss ratio of 78 percent to 22 percent, with energy firms again the best performers, at an average beat of 19.3 percent.

