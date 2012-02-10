Shares in Alcatel-Lucent jump 15 percent after the French telecom gear company pledges to boost its margin and generate strong cash flow this year after weak telecom spending hit earnings last year.

"The indications for 2012 are encouraging - 2-3 percent sales rise, operating margin over 4 percent," Oddo analysts write, adding that the company could see a significant cash injection from a patent licensing deal with RPX Corp.

The analysts upgrade their target on the shares to "buy", citing improved operational sentiment, financial health and news flow.

To see a statement, please click

