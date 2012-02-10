Shares in Barclays rise 4 percent to lead both the FTSE 100 and the FTSEurofirst 300, after the lender reports full-year results, with the market focussing on a resilient performance from the bank's traditional business in spite of dismal numbers from its investment banking unit.

Britain's fourth-biggest bank by market value reports a pretax profit of 5.9 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) for 2011, down 3 percent on the year due a sharp fall at the group's Barclays Capital (BarCap) unit.

"BarCap aside, there was a generally robust performance, especially from Retail and Corporate, whilst the 2 billion pound cost savings figure will boost overall efficiency," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers says.

"Debt impairments have also fallen, which sits well with the increase in lending which Barclays has been keen to highlight."

Brenda Kelly, senior market strategist at CMC Markets, argues traders' expectations had fallen after poor results from Swiss giants UBS and Credit Suisse, adding a slowdown at the investment banking division had been factored in.

"Comparatively, Barclays hasn't done that badly," Kelly says. "It did make a profit, it will pay bonuses and that is seen as a positive by investors."

($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)

