The Bank of England's plan to pump another 50 billion pounds ($80 billion) into the economy is likely to weaken sterling and boost equities, thanks to long-term inflation risks, according to strategists at Credit Suisse.

"After QE1 and QE2 in the U.S. and the UK the best performing sector was mining. We suspect it may not be so simple this time, given we are further along the road to recovery," they say.

Credit Suisse recommends companies with over 30 percent of sales from the U.S. - which would benefit from a weaker sterling - such as Shire, index linked bond proxies like National Grid and real estate including British Land.

"Investors have to decide whether QE really works (and thus buy operational leverage) or it works only partially (and thus buy financial leverage). We favour financial leverage over operational leverage, especially as leverage as a style has lagged the improvement in spreads and is cheap," the strategists say.

($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)